Scout Willis sentenced to community service after arrest

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis's daughter Scout has been sentenced to community service following her arrest for underage drinking and using a fake ID.



Scout, now 21, was stopped by police last month in a New York subway station after she was seen with an open can of beer in her possession.



She was then 20 and the legal age for alcohol consumption is 21 in the States.











The Brown University student did not have to enter a plea in the case, which took a curious detour into the Pakistani beer industry.



She avoided a criminal record after agreeing to stay out of trouble for six months and two days of community service by October.



Her lawyer, Stacey Richman, said prosecutors "took a logical approach to assessing the situation".



The arrangement in Scout's case, technically known as an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal, is often offered to defendants in first-time misdemeanour cases.



At the time of the offence Demi's daughter, who was then 20, gave police an ID card with the name Katherine Kelly before eventually showing them her real ID.





Scout is the second of her actor parents' three daughters together. The couple divorced in 2000.



She is pursuing a career in music while studying and pursuing various extracurricular activities at Brown, Ms Richman said in her court papers.