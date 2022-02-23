Rumer Willis' jaw-dropping new appearance sparks big reaction from fans

Rumer Willis took some style inspiration from The Wizard of Oz with her latest jaw-dropping look.

MORE: Rumer Willis showcases never-ending legs in barely-there outfit

Demi Moore's eldest daughter looked incredible posing in her bedroom in a blue and white checked dress that gave off major Dorothy Gale vibes. The billowing frock was pulled in at the waist to accentuate Rumer's curves, and she added a seductive edge by wearing the top unbuttoned to expose her décolletage.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rumer Willis highlights never-ending legs in nothing but a sweater

The actress shared several photos of herself sitting on her bed while gazing into the camera, with her red curls cascading down her chest. She accessorized with several necklaces and kept her makeup minimal.

Captioning the beautiful photos, Rumer wrote: "Just call me Dorothy….. My favorite gals from @shopdoen just launched the most magical treasures for spring."

SEE: Rumer Willis wows with gorgeous glam hair transformation

MORE: Rumer Willis' daring bath picture has fans saying the same thing

Fans were quick to react, with many gushing over Rumer's beauty. One responded: "Amazingly gorgeous, beautiful pics, absolutely amazing smile." A second said: "You are super beautiful. I love you!"

A third added: "So beautiful and sexy," and a fourth remarked: "Beyond beautiful, inside and out."

Rumer looked gorgeous in her Dorothy-inspired dress

Rumer's latest post comes after she proudly posed in several lingerie sets to mark Valentine's Day while sharing a love note to her body.

The actress posted a number of photos showing her in black, purple, and red lingerie, and spoke up about "accepting" her shadows before urging her followers to "love all of you".

"It is easy to love the parts of ourselves that we feel are likable or exciting, the ones we lead with in the world," she began her inspirational post.

Rumer stressed the importance of self-love with several lingerie photos

"This year I have been working on exploring the shadows and radically accepting them, as challenging as that may feel at times. Allowing myself to be seen, to be vulnerable. Shining a light on them and reframing the idea around growth from trying to let go or get rid of parts of myself to allowing them all to exist and loving them all."

She continued: "From my experience, the parts that we reject in ourselves are usually just very young parts that are hurting and actually need the most love." The 33-year-old then invited fans "to explore your own shadows" and "love all of you unconditionally and uncompromisingly".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.