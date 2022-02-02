Demi Moore resembles a powerful businesswoman in gorgeous suit The Ghost star really nailed the look!

Demi Moore has some of the best fashion in Hollywood, and the Ghost star showed that as she served some office executive realness in a stunning look.

Standing on top the roof of a building, the actress looked like a powerful businesswoman as she posed in a grey suit and some work boots – with the look completed with a pair of sunglasses. To add onto the illusion, she also carried a notebook in one of her hands, while a second one was lying on a small yellow table in front of her.

She playfully posed in the photo, as she seemingly pulled part of the suit back to expose a small part of her chest.

The 59-year-old wore her hair loose, allowing her black locks to flow freely down one side of her face, partially obscuring part of her head.

Demi was posing in a cityscape with rows of houses stretching out behind her underneath an incredibly cloudy sky that the sun was still managing to shine through.

She had a simple caption for her post, as she only posted: "Suited and booted."

She looked flawless in the look

But her fans were simply left speechless by the gorgeous look, with many just posting strings of heart emojis or leaving one-word compliments.

"Gorgeous," was a popular comment as was "chic" or "beautiful".

At the start of the year, the General Hospital star stunned fans as she shared a photo of some underwear upon her return to her Los Angeles home.

Demi has some of the best fashion in Hollywood

But it wasn't her that was wearing it, as it was instead an art installation at the Museum of Contemporary Art.

The work was designed by Pipilotti Rist and made entirely out of knickers, y-fronts and other tighty-whities and hung from the ceiling.

Another photo she shared displayed a bright yellow swimsuit and she also posted photos of herself walking through an impressive light display which had been created too.

