Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff reacts to messages of support following apology over 'pro-Russia' comments The star has acknowledged many positive comments from fans

Kristina Rihanoff has remained silent since apologising to her fans over comments she made about the Ukraine and Russia conflict, but on Monday she reacted to several supportive messages left by her followers.

MORE: Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff's fans share disappointment after Russian dancer clarifies Ukraine comments

Over the weekend, the former Strictly Come Dancing pro posted several now-deleted tweets that many felt were "insensitive" and "Pro-Putin" and after receiving backlash, the mother-of-one released a statement in which she clarified her words.

Loading the player...

MORE: Kristina Rihanoff welcomes baby boy Ray to the family

The mother-of-one told her fans that she was "not supporting Putin, war, invasion, lost lives and politics," adding: "I hate it as much as a human being possibly can."

READ: Kristina Rihanoff opens up about raising partner Ben Cohen's daughters

RELATED: Ben Cohen's ex-wife regrets explicit rant about Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff

She also went on to reveal she was "deeply sorry" for offending anyone with her remarks and said she was "powerless doing anything to help anyone in both countries".

Kristina explained to her followers that Milena's name is Ukrainian

The statement divided her fans, and although many felt her words were "too little, too late", she did receive some messages of support that she acknowledged by liking them.

"Whatever truth you tell you will upset someone. Just be true to yourself. That is all you can do. God Bless. Hope all your friends are safe," one wrote.

The dancer shares Mila with partner Ben Cohen

Another added: "Sending you love Kristina. There's more love than hate in the world so let's focus on that. I hope your family and friends are safe and thank you for your contribution to Strictly - it has brought me lots of joy."

Kristina was born in Vladivostok and lived in Russia for half of her life until she moved to America when she was in her twenties.

She stayed in the US for eight years, teaching Russian dancers before moving to the UK, where she currently resides with her partner Ben Cohen and their five-year-old daughter Mila.