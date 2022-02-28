Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff's fans share disappointment after Russian dancer clarifies Ukraine comments Many thought it was 'too little, too late'

Former Strictly Come Dancing dancer Kristina Rihanoff was forced to apologise to fans on Sunday after posting several now-deleted tweets that many felt were "insensitive" and "Pro-Putin".

MORE: Elton John and David Furnish release emotional statement – 'We are heartbroken'

The 44-year-old star faced backlash after posting a message in which she criticised Sky News for reporting that Russia had been banned from the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest following the invasion of Ukraine.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kristina Rihanoff reunites with Strictly partner Robin Windsor for inspiring reason

In a long statement shared on Twitter, Kristina clarified that she did so because she thought "there was far more important information on that day".

READ: Kristina Rihanoff opens up about raising partner Ben Cohen's daughters

RELATED: Ben Cohen's ex-wife regrets explicit rant about Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff

"This, in any form says I was supporting what's happening at the moment between Russia and Ukraine," she added.

It’s said to see so much hatred so I just wanted to say things I really mean pic.twitter.com/NuA5WqPcWu — Kristina Rihanoff (@KRihanoff) February 27, 2022

Read Kristina's statement in full

After explaining that her grandfather was from Ukraine and that she and husband Ben Cohen chose a Ukrainian name for their daughter, Milena, she added: "Seeing the news is breaking my heart as I have Russian friends who live in Ukraine and vice versa."

She continued: "I am not supporting Putin, war, invasion, lost lives and politics. I hate it as much as a human being possibly can."

Kristina then went on to reveal she was "deeply sorry" for offending anyone with her remarks and said she was "powerless doing anything to help anyone in both countries".

Kristina is married to former rugby star Ben Cohen

Unfortunately for the mother-of-one, for many fans, her statement was "too little too late".

Many took to the comments to share their disappointment. "My child is booked on to one of your upcoming workshops. But your previous tweets referencing the invasion but not condemning the actions of the Russian government make me deeply uncomfortable," one wrote, whilst another added: "Interesting that you can't simply say you condemn the invasion..."

A third remarked: "Too little too late - damage and reputation done."