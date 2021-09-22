Ben Cohen's ex-wife regrets explicit rant about Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff The former couple split in 2014 after 11 years of marriage

Strictly Come Dancing star Ben Cohen made headlines when he embarked on a relationship with his professional dance partner Kristina Rihanoff in 2014. At the time, his then-wife, Abby Cohen, lashed out at the Strictly professional in an explicit-laden interview – something she now regrets.

During a chat with New magazine, Abby explained: "At the time of the break-up, when hugely stressed, I once angrily referred to Ben's partner as a '[explicit] Russian dancer' to a journalist hassling me. I regret that now."

Abby was married to rugby star Ben, who left her in 2014 and eventually started dating his dance partner, Kristina, after starring in the competition in 2013. They are parents to twins Harriet and Isabelle, 13. The retired rugby player also shares daughter Mila with Kristina.

"I'm happier in my own skin and I'm not that broken girl who used to be married to a famous rugby player," added Abby, who has since found love with her partner David Warner.

After the betrayal, the mum-of-two told The Sun: "My husband, who I was with for 23 years, unconditionally loved and was completely loyal to in every respect, has left me for a [explicit] Russian dancer.

Ben appeared on Strictly back in 2013

"The last two years have been the most traumatic thing to ever happen to me. He's done the dirty on me. I want people to know."

Back in May 2019, the photographer once again touched upon her heartache, telling The Sun: "I'm not healed, I'll never get over it but you just have to, I spent four years moping around crying - it's poisonous.

The former couple split in 2014

"I spent a fortune on psychics because I wanted an answer but you won't find one and you're always asking why, it's the worst feeling, I look back to when it first happened to me," she added. "I can't even mentally go there, I will never get over what happened, but I've learnt to cope with it and I've developed strategies that have helped me to try to mend myself."

