What Jennifer Lopez's exes have said about dating her - from Marc Anthony to Diddy, A-Rod, Cris Judd and more

In 1997, Jennifer's movie career was just getting started with her breakout role in Selena. This was the year she also married her first husband, Ojani Noa.

When they split 11 months later, Ojani made plans to release a tell-all book about their relationship, but JLo filed a lawsuit and won, preventing it from happening.

He later revealed he was driven to jealousy in their romance when she stepped out publicly at events with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who she later went on to date.

Ojani told Daily Mail: "I rang Jen and asked why she was going out with him on dates and she said, 'It’s just business. This is what I’m being told I have to do.'

"I was jealous and would scream, 'But you are married!'"

While Ojani was barred from releasing his book, he did share more details of their relationship in a 2011 YouTube video when he said: "The wedding was very crazy. I love the fact that I got married because I was totally in love, I was crazy in love. We were totally in love."

And when news broke of Jennifer and Ben's nuptials, Ojani sent well wishes, telling Daily Mail: "I wish her and Ben the best," before adding: "But I'm not convinced it will last."