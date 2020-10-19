Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff 'excited' as she welcomes 'baby boy Ray' to the family The professional dancer shared the news on social media

Kristina Rihanoff and her family had the best weekend as they gave a huge welcome to their new pet, a dog named Ray.

Taking to Twitter, the former Strictly Come Dancing star showed off the family's new addition in an adorable picture that featured her and partner Ben Cohen, their daughter Milena and Ben's twin daughters Harriette and Isabelle.

"We are excited to announce that we are welcoming to our family baby boy Ray... @RugbyBenCohen and kids are super excited while I am petrified #new #beginnings #family #excited," she wrote alongside the cute snap. The 43-year-old later took to Instagram to share the most adorable video of Milena and Ray together in the car.

WATCH Kristina Rihanoff's daughter Milena bond with Ray

"Welcome to the Cohen family Ray, we are all excited to have you," the professional dancer wrote across the short clip.

Fans of the star were quick to react to the news, with one writing: "He's adorable, dogs bring such joy. It will be more than worth the effort. He'll be so spoilt."

"They also bring a lot of poo," Kristina quickly replied, followed by a laughing emoji.

The Cohen family proudly showing off their new pet dog Ray

A second fan remarked: "HOW CUTE!!! Congrats!! Dogs are amazing!" which prompted Kristina to confess that this is a first for her.

"Thank you but I never had one. Always had cats so..."

Kristina and Ben have been together since meeting on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2013.

While they don't have any plans to marry at the moment, Kristina revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in 2019 that she does have a desire to wed her long-term partner. "You know what? We don't have the time and we don't have the energy right now, but it will probably be in a couple of years." The mother-of-one added: "We'll get to it when it all calms down. Hopefully, we'll gather the family around and it'll happen."

The happy couple share daughter Mila, three. The retired rugby player is also the proud father of twins Harriet and Isabelle, 11, from his previous marriage. The three girls are "besotted with each other", said Ben, adding: "It's amazing when you see them together. They live for one another and they're best mates. My girls are my everything."