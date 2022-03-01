This Morning's Phillip Schofield shows off impressive muscles after undergoing body transformation

This Morning's Phillip Schofield has taken to Instagram to share an update on his fitness journey, revealing his very impressive bicep.

Sharing the picture onto his Stories, the TV presenter could be seen flexing his arm for the camera, revealing he had been working out on "arms day".

"Aww the hazelnut is trying to become a Brazil nut... one day a pecan," he joked alongside the snap.

It's not the first time the father-of-two has proudly shown off his muscles. Last year, the 56-year-old displayed f his "tiny guns" whilst inside his home gym.

The presenter showed off his muscles on Instagram

Captioning the snap at the time, Phillip wrote: "Well if there's an upside to lockdown 3… my training has given me tiny guns," followed by two crying with laughter emojis.

It's clear that Phillip has continued with this fitness journey and is looking better than ever.

Just last week, the ITV star celebrated a big career milestone – 40 years on television.

He was supported by friends and fans, but most importantly from his estranged wife, Stephanie, and their two daughters Molly and Ruby.

Sharing a picture of a gorgeous bouquet of forty sunflowers, Phillip told his followers: "40 sunflowers just arrived at work from Steph and my girls to mark my telly anniversary! My fave flower thank you xx. He also added a red love-heart and sunflower emoji.

Phillip presents This Morning and DOI alongside Holly Willoughby

The sweet gesture came soon after Steph and their daughter Molly appeared on Lorraine to discuss his incredible success in TV.

When asked by Lorraine Kelly how he was so successful, Steph initially joked: "I don't have a clue!" before continuing: "No, I think your previous guests have hit the nail on the head.

"He is genuinely interested in people and interested in, you know, he's always reading the news and keeps up with everything and he's good fun." During the chat, Phillip had some heartfelt words for his family, who he often describes as his "everything".

He said: "We've obviously, clearly, had changes in our lives, but I've said [before] it's always us four, but slightly different. I was with Steph and Ruby during the big storm on Friday […] but we were all together for that. That's essential."

He added: "And Steph has been the most incredible foundation of support and rock throughout my whole career and my girls, I couldn’t be more proud of. We are a family and it works."