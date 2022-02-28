This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby spark reaction as they get cosy on air The ITV stars normally present while social distanced

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield sparked a reaction from viewers at home as they celebrated a milestone moment while presenting Monday's editionof This Morning.

The ITV hosts, who are firm friends, stood in front of the camera and hugged on TV for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced them to present the show while social distancing.

WATCH: This Morning's Holly and Phillip embrace on air for the first time

The pair were discussing the lifting of travel restrictions, which prompted Phillip to say: "The Perspex screens came down from Dancing on Ice last night," adding: "And we are the closest we've ever been… on the telly!" as he pulled Holly in for a hug.

Holly then said: "On the telly, yes!" The pair were candid enough to say that they had been hugging backstage away from the camera, despite keeping a distance on TV. "We have had a few cuddles off set... but this is the first time on screen we're allowed," she said, as Phillip interjected: "We might have done, yes!"

Fans were quick to pick up on the moment and took to Twitter to comment. One person said: "Awww Holly and Phil within each other's air space at last. When will you be licking his face though @hollywills? #ThisMorning."

The pair enjoyed a hug on screen for the first time since the start of the pandemic

A second wasn't surprised by their admission they had been hugging backstage, writing: "Well I'm shocked they have had hugs off screen (said no one ever!) #ThisMorning." A third, however, was confused by what the ITV stars had to say, writing: "Why are Phil and Holly acting like they haven't hugged in a long time? #ThisMorning."

Meanwhile, Holly and Phillip's show was once again slightly delayed on Monday and featured regular news bulletins on the fast-changing situation in Ukraine.

The initial delay came last Thursday after movements from Russia occurred overnight. As the show came on air, Holly and Phillip were quick to explain the change, telling audiences at home that they would continue to provide updates on the situation in Europe. The presenters informed viewers there would be another update at 11 o'clock and again at midday.

