Fern Britton puts 13-year feud with Phillip Schofield aside with heartwarming message

Fern Britton appears to have put an end to her feud with Phillip Schofield to congratulate him on his 40 years on television.

Appearing on Lorraine earlier this week, the 64-year-old - who co-hosted This Morning with Phillip from 2002 to 2009 - took the time to send him a heartwarming message.

"Forty years is an incredible milestone and it's time for you to stop and look back and see all that you have achieved and be proud of it," she said. "So I'm wishing you a very happy future. Congratulations and keep going."

Fern handed in her notice in 2009 after seven years on This Morning with Phillip. At the time, it was claimed she felt "undervalued by ITV" and that she was "living in Phil's shadow".

Four years after her exit, Phillip revealed that they were no longer on speaking terms, telling Heat magazine: "We were involved in the show and mates at the time, but we don't really. I see Phil [Fern's then-husband, chef Phil Vickery] when he's in This Morning… But we're not in touch now."

Fern was clearly in agreement as she later told MailOnline: "I always say Phillip and I had an indefinable chemistry which seemed to work well on-screen. We 'got' each other.

"We enjoyed a laugh. And viewers seemed to warm to that. But, like Morecambe and Wise, we chose not to live in each other’s pockets. We were a great professional partnership but we never went on holiday together."

In 2018, Fern revealed that despite being a presenter on the show for ten years, she wasn't invited to BAFTA when the show was honoured with a special award to celebrate their 30-year anniversary.

Speaking via a video link on This Morning, Fern said: "Congratulations on BAFTA, that was absolutely wonderful and brilliant, I'd love to have been there but I didn't get an invitation."

Following an awkward exchange on the popular daytime show with Phillip, the former presenter confessed she wasn't snubbed after all. Her agents, at Troika Talent, have since taken the blame.

Alongside a note from the agency, Fern tweeted: "And here is what happened! Thank goodness I was invited, even if I didn't actually receive the invitation. See you next time @BAFTA xxxx."

The message from the agency read: "HUGE apologies from Troika to @ThisMorning. An invitation to @Fern_Britton from #BAFTA did arrive, but as she was touring with #CalendarGirls we assumed she wouldn't be able to attend, and we declined. Fern had no idea that she had been invited. Luckily, she has forgiven us."

They also added: "Apologies again for any embarrassment caused to @ThisMorning & @Fern_Britton", to which Fern replied: "All forgiven xx."

