This Morning's Holly Willoughby addresses new reports of 'rift' with Phillip Schofield The pair are the best of friends

They have worked side-by-side for more than 15 years, and in that time Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have become the best of friends.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shows off incredibly flexible yoga move!

Nevertheless, the pair have found themselves at the centre of rumours of a rift on a number of occasions – and now Holly is speaking out.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield's announcement

In a new interview with Grazia, the mum-of-three was asked about her relationship with Phillip. She said: "It is two and a half hours of live telly. If you were to do that amount of live telly with someone who drove you nuts, wound you up, annoyed you in any way… Well, I think you can only do that with a friend, day in, day out."

READ: Holly Willoughby's £4 mascara revealed - and you should see her lashes

MORE: Holly Willoughby unveils personal décor at £3m family mansion

Holly, 40, and Phillip, 59, started working together back in 2006 on Dancing on Ice before she joined him on This Morning in 2009.

Holly and Phillip have both dismissed reports of a 'rift'

Phillip has spoken in the past about the pair's close bond, noting that Holly has been particularly supportive when he came out as gay in February 2020.

READ: This Morning fans make same plea after presenter shake up

MORE: Holly Willoughby caught out sending very cheeky text on-air

Speaking in October of that same year, he opened up on Chris Evans' How to Wow podcast about reports of the pair's 'feud'.

The pair have worked together for more than 15 years

"There was nothing that was being said that had any truth in it whatsoever. There was no and there has never been a feud with Holly," Phillip said.

"When they’re writing 'Phillip and Holly and feud' we couldn’t have been closer because I'd told her my secret and she was holding me together at work."

Holly and Phillip have an incredibly close bond

During his chat with Chris, Phillip also cemented his and Holly's future on the popular ITV show. "It's constantly reported, Holly and Phillip leaving This Morning… no matter how many times we say, there are absolutely no plans to leave This Morning. There are literally no plans for me to leave This Morning, I adore that show."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.