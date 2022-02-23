Phillip Schofield shares heartfelt gift from wife after candid comment on their family The This Morning presenter is celebrating a special milestone

Phillip Schofield has taken to social media to reveal the heartfelt gift he received from his wife Steph to mark a very special milestone.

Posting on his Instagram stories, the This Morning presenter shared a photo of a bunch of gorgeous sunflowers he received from his wife and their daughters, Molly and Ruby.

Phillip captioned the snap: "40 sunflowers just arrived at work from Steph and my girls to mark my telly anniversary! My fave flower thank you xx," adding a red love-heart and sunflower emoji.

The sweet gesture comes soon after Steph and their daughter, Molly, appeared on Monday's edition of Lorraine to discuss Phillip's incredible success in TV.

When asked by Lorraine Kelly how he was so successful, Steph initially joked: "I don't have a clue!" before continuing: "No, I think your previous guests have hit the nail on the head.

Phillip shared the photo on his Instagram Stories

"He is genuinely interested in people and interested in, you know, he's always reading the news and keep up with everything and he's good fun." During the chat, Phillip had some heartfelt words for his family, who he often describes as his "everything".

Lorraine asked Phillip how important his family is, to which he opened up about their close bond and how they've embraced the changes that have occurred in recent years since Phillip came out as gay in 2020.

Phillip's family Steph and Molly appeared on Monday's edition of Lorraine

"Everything. Absolutely everything," he began. "We've obviously, clearly, had changes in our lives, but I've said [before] it's always us four, but slightly different. I was with Steph and Ruby during the big storm on Friday […] but we were all together for that. That's essential.

"And Steph has been the most incredible foundation of support and rock throughout my whole career and my girls, I couldn’t be more proud of. We are a family and it works."

