Hoda Kotb was up bright and early to share some love with fans on Instagram and her post sparked quite the emotional reaction.

The Today show host's intention was to make her social media followers feel good and she managed to evoke plenty of tears of joy.

Hoda posted a sweet clip of an elderly woman surprising her friend on her 90th birthday and captioned the post: "Just because we need it. Xo thx @goodnews_movement."

Everyone in the video became emotional as the birthday girl sat at a restaurant and her friend appeared behind her to ask, "is this seat taken?".

When she realizes who is asking, the lady breaks down into tears and her friend follows suit as they embrace and continue to sob.

Guests adored the moment, as did Hoda's fans who immediately began commenting after she shared the post.

Hoda reposted the emotional video which left many people in tears

One asked: "Hoda…. It is too early to have me crying on my way into work. #AllTheFeels," and another wrote: "Making me cry. Good friends are the best," and a third added: "This makes me want to see old friends."

Hoda, herself, recently celebrated friendship as she marked the end of an era with her bestie.

The kind-hearted star shone a light on her friend, Karen Swensen, who was retiring.

Hoda shared a series of photos of her from over the years, alongside a heartfelt message.

Hoda has a wide circle of good friends and family

She wrote: "Wow @karenswensen. Remember when you started at wwl (left)... cannot believe you are retiring.. your last day today… receive your love. Here's to the next chapter @lifesaboutchange."

Hoda and Karen have been friends for decades, having first met in 1994 while working at WWL-TV. They are such good friends that Hoda even named her second daughter, Hope Catherine Kotb, after Karen and her late husband John's daughter.

