Hoda Kotb reveals her 'recurring nightmare' to Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager The star opened up live on air

Hoda Kotb always comes on air with a beaming smile and full of excitement, but behind the scenes of Today, that's not always the case!

The TV host opened up to her co-host Jenna Bush Hager and revealed she has a recurring nightmare about her role on the morning show.

Speaking on Today with Hoda and Jenna, the mom-of-two said: "By the way, do you know what one of my recurring dreams or nightmares has been forever since I started working at NBC?

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez teases Hoda Kotb about her split from Joel Schiffman

"I dream that it's two minutes to air and I am trying to find the set that has been moved to a new location and people are directing me how to get there and they're all so, like, 'what do you need?'."

Hoda continued: "I'm like, 'my show's on in two minutes, do you know where the set is?' and they're like, 'Yeah. You see that hill,' and I just start running before I even hear.

"I always wake up heart pounding, and then I'm so happy it was a dream. I can get up and think thank God it was a dream.

Hoda shared her nightmare with co-host Jenna Bush Hager

"It wasn't real but I'm always afraid, because you know if you miss the show, if you're five minutes late, if you run it, you can miss it."

Jenna then chimed in and said: "Ain't it weird that we've never slept through our alarms?" And Hoda responded: "I think that we're not alarm sleepers."

Given their busy schedule and the fact they both juggle being a parent and working on air, it is surprising neither hosts have missed their moment.

Hoda regularly has nightmares that she misses the show

Not that the subject doesn't weigh on Hoda's mind! Back in 2018, she spoke about having a similar nightmare when a sleep analyst appeared on her show with Kathy Lee Gifford.

At the time, Hoda said her recurring dream is when she's panicking to get to set, only she's stuck in a field with a story to file: "Everyone's screaming and no one’s helping," Hoda explains. "My heart is pounding! It's horrifying."

Apparently being lost, and late meant that the star was "facing some kind of indecision in life."

The specialist said they could change their dreams by writing down an alternative ending.

