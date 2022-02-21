Hoda Kotb opens up about going out alone during inspiring conversation with co-star The Today star has lived in New York City for many years

Hoda Kotb often shares snippets of her personal life with her fans on social media and on Today – and made an inspiring revelation during last week's show.

During a conversation about going for dinner alone, Hoda asked her co-star Jenna Bush Hager: "Would you ever eat alone in a restaurant?"

Jenna replied: "The answer is yes but I don't think I've ever done it before. Except at the airport."

She then went on to explain that having a twin sister and "secret service for half my life" made it somewhat difficult to do so.

Jenna added that if she did end up going for lunch alone, she would feel a lot happier with a book.

Hoda then shared her own experience, telling Jenna: "I've sat at a restaurant before and eaten alone, I've done that a bunch. In New York it's not a big deal, everybody's doing it. But I think it's good to have something to do."

Hoda Kotb opened up about going out alone to Jenna Bush Hager

The star added: "I've gone to movies by myself and I've walked in, bought my ticket, sat down and watched the movie."

Hoda has lived in New York for many years, and has a beautiful apartment in Upper Manhattan, where she lives with her two young daughters Haley and Hope.

The TV star shares her children with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, who she recently separated from. The pair have remained good friends, but Hoda announced the sad news on Today's fourth hour at the end of January.

Hoda with daughters Haley and Hope

After viewers had noticed that she wasn't wearing her engagement ring, Hoda addressed the situation while talking to Jenna.

She shared: "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple."

She continued: "We decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends. It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."

Hoda recently announced her separation from Joel Schiffman

Admitting that she felt it was weird and awkward sharing the news, but necessary, she added: "I feel like often we share the joyous pieces of our lives … and the difficult parts sometimes [we] just want to forget about.

"But I think a lot of women know what this feels like in this moment to be changing course in life and I feel really brave in this moment … Sometimes in your life you just have to say the truth."

