Hoda Kotb teases 'big week ahead' as she makes exciting announcement with co-star The Today star hosts the Fourth Hour with Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda Kotb is a loyal friend and wanted to make sure to shine a light on her co-star at the beginning of the week.

On Monday's Today with Hoda & Jenna, the much-loved TV star started the show by teasing some exciting news.

"We have a big week ahead," she told viewers, before Jenna corrected her. "No it's this week!"

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb announces split from Joel Schiffman

"Why is it big?" Hoda asked, to which Jenna replied: "This week is big because we are celebrating on Wednesday the third anniversary of Read with Jenna."

"I honestly can't believe it," Hoda exclaimed. "Remember when you started, you were like 'Hey, I like reading, maybe we could do book club,'" the mom-of-two reminisced.

"I'm so excited for you." "I know, it's so exciting and we are going to have lots of surprises and we are going to reveal where we are taking the show," Jenna said.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are going on the road with Today!

What's more, the duo then went on to tell the audience that they were planning on leaving the studio for two days as they take Today with Hoda & Jenna on the road.

"On the road. We are leaving New York for two days and we are going somewhere We are heading west of New York, east of California, to a place where many confuse as a states' capital," Jenna said.

Hoda and Jenna co-host the Fourth Hour of Today together

The pair then encouraged viewers to write in and guess where they were going, as they revealed that they would share another clue tomorrow.

Hoda and Jenna have a great working relationship and are good friends away from work too.

The Today family are incredibly supportive of each other during both the good times and the bad.

Hoda is a doting mom to daughters Haley and Hope

Earlier in the year, Jenna was there alongside Hoda as she revealed live on the Fourth Hour that she had made the difficult decision to end her engagement to Joel Schiffman.

The star revealed that they were on good terms and are still great friends, and are optimistic for their futures as co-parents and their new chapters.

