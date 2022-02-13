Paris Hilton shares sweet snap with husband Carter Reum as they prepare for Super Bowl The pair wore matching outfits

Paris Hilton showed her support for the LA Rams by sharing some adorable photos to Instagram ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

MORE: Paris Hilton marks Lunar New Year with spectacular red feathered gown

The reality star posted images of herself and her husband Carter Reum wearing matching jerseys as they prepared for the big game.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Paris Hilton shares a look inside incredible Malibu kitchen

Captioning the snaps, Paris wrote the caption: "Me & My Forever Teammate #Team1111 Who are you rooting for today’s Big Game? Comment [ram emoji] or [tiger emoji] for your favorite team!"

The businesswoman and her husband are rooting for the home team, who will face the Cincinnati Bengals at the 56th Super Bowl on 13 February.

MORE: Paris Hilton's $8.4million Malibu beach house featured in her Netflix show – inside

MORE: Kathy Hilton reveals adorable details about Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton's childhood together

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one person writing: "Omg you are so cute," while another added: "The cutest duo."

Paris and her husband Carter wore matching jerseys

The jerseys had the number 11 imprinted on them, a lucky number for the media personality. The couple got married on November 11th last year. Paris told Vogue at the time: "It's my reminder to make a wish and be open to miracles.

"This date is special to Carter and I — it represents our love story, which both of us knew was meant to be."

Paris, 40, was first linked to the entrepreneur, 41, in November 2019. The couple were engaged just over a year later in February 2021 as part of the model's 40th birthday celebrations.

The couple tied the knot in November last year

Celebrating the news on Instagram, the Stars Are Blind singer wrote the following message: "When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with."

The pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Beverley Hills at Paris' late grandfather Barron's Bel-Air estate and hosted a wide range of A-listers including Emma Roberts, Kyle Richards and Paula Abdul. Speaking about her big day to Harper's Bazaar, she said it was "three days of magic—a beautiful fairy-tale dream come true."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.