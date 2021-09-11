Paris Hilton showered with love after an 'iconic' US Open moment Love it!

Paris Hilton took to Instagram on Saturday to thank the US Tennis Association for playing her hit single Stars Are Blind at the men's semi-finals on Friday.

The reality star turned businesswoman attended the event in Flushing Meadows in New York on Friday and was joined by her fiance, Carter Reum.

But it was the decision to play the one hit wonder that had Paris stood up from her seat dancing.

"Love that they played my song #StarsAreBlind at the @USopen," she captioned the video.

"It was such an #iconic moment hearing it played in the giant stadium with my fiance."

Fans were also quick to shower Paris in love for the song, with one writing: "Love you and this iconic song."

"You’re an icon," added another, as Paris' sister Nicky simply shared the raised hands emoji in celebration.

Paris was joined by her fiance at the match

Stars Are Blind was released by the 40-year-old in 2006 as she launched her pop career, and it went on to become a cult classic among pop music fans.

Paris and Carter shared their engagement news in February, with the A-lister dedicating a touching message to her husband-to-be, and revealing that her entrepreneur beau got down on one knee during a "special trip" to a "tropical paradise".

Paris shared photos on her website

Writing on social media, the hotel heiress said: "When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever.

"There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. To see more photos of my birthday dream come true, visit ParisHilton.com. Here's to Love - the Forever Kind."

