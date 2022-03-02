Strictly's Janette Manrara reveals sadness over Ukraine in moving post before confirming 'BIG NEWS' The dancer shared a statement on Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara has taken to Instagram to share her sadness at the current situation in Ukraine.

Taking to her Stories, the professional dancer shared a statement in which she revealed her "thoughts and prayers" are with the country, which has been invaded by Russia.

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares bittersweet story behind her career move from dancing to presenting

"Although I am truly grateful for things in my life, there is still so much sadness in my heart knowing that there is so much hate and violence in the world right now. There are no words... I hope that this ends peacefully somehow soon," she wrote alongside a picture of the Ukrainian flag.

She added: "My thoughts and prayers are with Ukraine during this horrendous time."

Janette's statement was shared on her Stories

The 38-year-old went on to encourage fans to read up on the situation and also on how they can help those affected by it.

The moving post came hours before she confirmed some exciting "BIG NEWS" with her followers. Aljaz Skorjanec's wife has been announced as the new Collagen Shot ambassador for health and beauty brand New Nordic, as previously revealed by HELLO!.

Captioning a series of photos and videos taken during the exclusive shoot with HELLO!, she said: "BIG NEWS!! You all know how much looking after my skin matters to me, and that well-being has slowly become a real passion of mine. I'm excited to announce my new ambassadorship w/ @newnordicofficial!

Aljaz and Janette are preparing for their tour Remembering the Oscars

"All natural, all good for you products, working on your beauty from the inside out. The team have worked so hard on creating products that truly work on our 'Beauty from within'. This really sits well w/ my thoughts on looking after yourself as naturally as possible, as it’s all about balancing the mind, body, and soul to achieve a natural beauty that will last a lifetime."

Speaking to HELLO! in this week's issue, she said: "I don't really have any fillers or Botox or anything like that. I've always looked after my skin since a very young age.

"I think New Nordic's whole mentality and their approach towards beauty is about looking after yourself as well as from within."

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.