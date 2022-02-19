Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz Skorjanec are so loved-up in sweet photo The Strictly dancers married in 2017

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec constantly prove how they're couple goals, and on Saturday they once again warmed our hearts.

The Strictly power couple were marking Aljaz's 32nd birthday, and Janette shared a gorgeous photo of the pair. In the loving snap, Janette cuddled up to her husband and planted a kiss on his cheek as he sat on a stool. Aljaz looked thrilled with his wife's affections, and Janette lifted her leg into the air as they smooched her beloved.

The pair looked stunning with Aljaz rocking a black T-shirt and jeans, while Janette stole the show in a pair of leather trousers and a crop top, with even her shoes featuring a little bow.

In a loving tribute, the It Takes Two host wrote: "Happy Birthday to my Bučko! To many more years of me driving you mad but always with all the cuddles and kisses in the world!"

The comments section was immediately flooded with birthday wishes for the Slovenian dancer as well as strings of heart emojis.

Others fell in love with the pair's relationship, as one hailed them as "couple goals" and another added: "Love you two!"

Janette shared a sweet photo on her husband's birthday

Aljaz received plenty of other birthday wishes from his co-stars with Gorka Marquez sharing a photo from a pro rehearsal and writing: "Cheers to you bro!"

And Giovanni Pernice reshared Gorka's post and added: "Happy bday you sexy [expletive]!"

Although the couple have been happily married for nearly five years, Aljaz recently revealed on Lorraine that it wasn't always plain sailing for the pair.

The pair first met in 2010

When Lorraine Kelly asked whether it was "love at first sight" for them, Aljaz explained: "It was from my side. Obviously, it was but it wasn't from Janette's so I'm not going to say more about that."

Janette went on to explain how the couple were just friends for a long time before they dated. "We were friends for a whole year," said the It Takes Two presenter.

"We were friends for a long time before we actually went on our first date but I will admit, he definitely tried," she said.

"By then I was begging for a date but look at us now," Aljaz added, laughing.

