Janette Manrara in tears during second wedding with Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec – exclusive

There's no denying It Takes Two host Janette Manrara and Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaz Skorjanec are still very much in love after four years of marriage – and they've even spoken about saying their vows for the fourth time.

The couple had a whopping three weddings in London, Florida and Slovenia, but Janette recently revealed she was left in tears for the second one. Considering her bubbly personality and continued zest for life, you may be wonder what caused her to become emotional?

During an exclusive shoot with HELLO! and New Nordic, the TV star opened up about their romantic nuptials that spanned three countries in a matter of weeks. When asked if there was anything she would have done differently, she replied: "I don't think so. It wasn't perfect, but it was perfectly imperfect. I wouldn't change a thing about our weddings. It was literally magical.

"I mean the fact that we got to celebrate in London and then we went to Disneyland Paris as well. Wow. So we got married in London and then Disneyland very kindly gave us a lovely little minimoon that's what they call it - like a Minnie Mouse minimoon. So we only went for two days.

Janette and Aljaz during one of their three wedding celebrations in 2017

"But I mean they let us into the park half an hour before the park opened and we got to take photos of Mickey and Minnie in front of the castle. I was like crying when I saw Minnie and Mickey and Aljaz was confused. I was like it's Minnie and Mickey."

So they were tears of joy! Janette added that the travelling was very tiring, but it was completely worth it in order to celebrate with their families.

The couple met in 2010

"Then we flew to Slovenia, where we got married on a hilltop - that was like a dream. Finally, we went to Miami with my entire family and it just couldn't have been better. You know obviously, we were tired with all the flights and the hotels. But all of that is a part of what made it memorable," continued Janette, who is the new Collagen Shot ambassador for health and beauty brand New Nordic.

The couple first met in 2010 when Janette flew to London to perform alongside Aljaz and other Strictly pros in Burn The Floor – and they'll even be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary in July on tour.

Although Aljaz recently admitted that it wasn't love at first sight for Janette, their relationship blossomed and they went on to get married at the Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate in 2017, when the bride wore an ivory strapless wedding dress that was designed for her by Julien Macdonald.

