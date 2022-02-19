Strictly's Giovanni Pernice pens Rose Ayling-Ellis the sweetest message as they part ways The professional dancer is preparing for his solo tour

Giovanni Pernice is now preparing to kick off his next venture without his champion dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis. He shared a glimpse into the rehearsals for his This Is Me tour - and said: "Am who I'm meant to be."

The message comes shortly after both he and Rose parted ways from their Strictly Come Dancing commitments having met back last summer. After the EastEnders actress penned an emotional message, Giovanni stated: "Well done super star," and added a string of heart emojis.

Rose, 27, had initially written: "Six months ago, I didn't have a clue what I signed up for and to be honest I was terrified. Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life-changing experience it has been.

"@giovannipernice, I am so grateful that you were part of my Strictly journey. Thank you for telling my story and showing everyone who I am. Our friendship is so special and lasting for sure."

The actress recently uploaded this sweet snap

There's no denying that Giovanni and Rose have a very special friendship and following the end of the tour last week, Giovanni shared a sneak peek at a corner inside his home and fans would have noticed the special picture he has of Rose.

The framed picture that Giovanni has was taken during that iconic dance and features a sentence that reads: "One moment of silence can help a community feel heard. This is our BBC."

There's no denying Rose and Giovanni share a close bond

Giovanni also honoured the actress, writing: " SCD champion [tick] SCD live tour champion [tick]. The end of our @bbcstrictly journey but the beginning of an eternal friendship!! I love you @rose.a.e. THANK YOU for the best 6 months of my life!"

