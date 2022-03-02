Rose Ayling-Ellis rocks slick power suit and boldest makeup to accept award

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis is a woman of many talents, picking up Inspirational Person of the Year at the Visionary Honours Awards 2022 on Tuesday evening.

SEE: Rose Ayling-Ellis looks gorgeous and glam with Strictly co-stars

Looking fabulous to receive her prestigious award, the 27-year-old star stunned fans in a slick power suit. Complete with a cropped tailored jacket and figure-flattering high waisted trousers, Rose opted for an edgy eveningwear look for the occasion - and it's a total vibe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in power suit to receive special award

Taking to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes clips from her evening, Rose looked gorgeous in her slick black ensemble as she held up her award.

The EastEnders actress styled her elegant co-ord with boxy platform heels, adding an embellished pearl clutch bag and gold hoop earrings.

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis rocks waist-cinching dress in playful video with Giovanni Pernice

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in backless swimsuit in dreamy hot tub video

The Strictly Come Dancing champion looked incredible

Adding a pop of colour, Rose's makeup artist Jaz Crush elevated the look with a smouldering emerald eye and fluttery lashes. Rose also rocked fluffy brows, rosy blush and a beautiful bold lip.

Rose's award is so well deserved after her momentous year. The Strictly winner not only made history with dance partner Giovanni Pernice as the competition's first deaf contestant, but she's also worked tirelessly campaigning for British Sign Language laws to change.

Rose's makeup artist gave the star an elevated, metallic eye look

The actress, who has supported the bill to make BSL a recognised language, explained one of the many barriers deaf people face, telling the BBC: "If I go to the doctor and there's no interpreter it means I have to bring a family member with me. But I don't want that, I want privacy."

Rose had called on MPs to make BSL an official language and to be given legal status in the UK. She said the UK's lack of familiarity with BSL poses a real problem for the deaf community.

Boxy Cropped Tailored Suit, from £44, Nasty Gal

Speaking about the lack of respect shown to the deaf community, Rose recently told The Big Issue: "I'm backing it because this is my language. The fact that my country doesn't see it that way is really sad and means we don't get the respect we deserve and the language deserves."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.