Davina McCall has expressed her sadness after the death of her beloved father, Andrew. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 54-year-old revealed her dad passed away on Monday following a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Alongside a throwback picture of her father, Davina wrote: "My dad, Andrew, died on Monday night. He took a turn for the worse on Sunday but thankfully he wasn't in pain. He was peaceful.

"I'm so grateful for that, and that we could be with him... He was the best dad I could ever wish for. My sister and I hit the jackpot."

Listing his amazing qualities, she added: "He always made time for us, opened his (and my amazing mummas) house to all our friends, temporarily adopted mates of mine that needed help. He was a facilitator, always helping people with intros… he knew EVERYBODY. And they ALL loved him!

"I can't imagine how many careers and businesses were started because of him. The word legend has been used many times to describe my Dad. He was a bon vivante, loved life, positive to the very end… 'it just works' was one of the last phrases he was able to say as Alzheimer's robbed him of the power of speech."

Davina shared this throwback photo with her dad

Davina then concluded the message with: "He lived life. He loved us. And we loved him. With all our hearts. He leaves an enormous hole in our lives."

Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to post comments, with John Bishop writing: "So sorry for you and all the family Davina. I know how much you loved him." Fearne Cotton added: "I love you my friend. Prayers and love to you Dav. Here for you."

Myleene Klass said: "What a special man. Sending you love." Dame Kelly Holmes wrote: "Oh no Sorry to hear this @davinamccall Loss break the soul and much as the heart, but how wonderful to have so many amazing memories. Much love you you and your family."

Davina is the daughter of Florence and Andrew McCall, but was raised by her grandparents after her parents split when she was three. Her mum sadly passed away in 2008. In recent years, the TV star had been open about her dad's battle with Alzheimer's in a bid to raise awareness of the disease.

