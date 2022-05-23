Meet Long Lost Family presenter Davina McCall's family

Davina McCall is perhaps best known for bringing families together in the heartwarming show Long Lost Family, and is set to present the spin-off, Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace - but what do you know about her own family life? Find out more here...

MORE: Davina McCall opens up about 'debilitating and extremely painful' health woe

Davina McCall's parents

Davina is the daughter of Florence and Andrew McCall, but was raised by her grandparents after her parents split when she was three. Speaking about her relationship with her mother, Davina previously said on Jonathan Ross: "She was incapable of mothering, so I always tried to get her to do motherly things. But it never quite happened and it left me yearning for more all the time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Davina McCall's workout partner has moved into family home

"I was so confused, I didn't know how to be around her but I worshipped her and I know she loved me too but not in a conventional way."

Her mum passed away in 2008, and Davina spoke about it one year later, explaining: "We were sort of estranged. It was just very sad. She probably shouldn't have had kids because she was still a big kid herself. Obviously she drank a lot, and from a really early age - a bit too young. I know she smoked magic cigarettes. She called them magic cigarettes but I kind of knew what they were from about eight. Just not appropriate behaviour."

MORE: Davina McCall's daily diet: what the TV star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

MORE: Davina McCall's stunning home she built following divorce – inside tour

Is Davina McCall in a relationship?

Davina has been married twice. She tied the knot to her first husband Andrew Leggett back in 1997, after just six months of dating, before splitting three months later. Speaking about the relationship to The Mirror, she said: "I fell madly in love, but it was wrong, so I got out quick. I won't talk about it because he's not a celebrity and it's not fair on him."

Davina and Matthew were married for 17 years

She subsequently wed Matthew Robertson, her husband of 17 years before their split in 2017. In a statement at the time, she said: "I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated. Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time."

She since confirmed her romance with boyfriend Michael Douglas in 2019, and she has previously said she likes to keep her romance with Michael as private as possible. In an interview with You magazine, she said: "I will never sit here and go into great details [on her relationship with Michael]. And the reason for that is all down to respect. I have a huge amount of respect for Matthew, I have respect for my children and the same goes for Michael's family." The pair host a podcast, Making the Cut, together.

Davina is currently dating Michael

Does Davina McCall have children?

Davina shares three children with her second husband, Matthew. Daughters Holly, 20 and Tilly, 18, and son Chester, 15. Chatting about her relationship with her eldest, Holly, she told Woman and Home: "My oldest daughter, Holly, is a young adult and we're at the stage where we're so close, it feels like we're best friends, but I don't want that. You need to be their friend but you have to look after them too - and give advice they don't want to hear."

She added: "My uncle told me that kids go into a tunnel at around 12, by which point you can't teach them anymore, they just have to learn from their mistakes. You have to teach them everything before then."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.