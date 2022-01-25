Davina McCall marks important achievement in stunning outfit The former Big Brother host had to cut back on exercise following a foot injury

Davina McCall is the queen of fitness, but the presenter has had to take a small break recently after she injured her foot back in November.

Sharing a photo to her social media on Tuesday, the former Big Brother host looked phenomenal in a skintight top white sports top and camo trousers as she celebrated her first run since the injury. Davina struck a powerful pose and slightly stuck her tongue out as she marked the achievement in her living room.

Referencing her daughter, she joked: "Sorry Tilly (she has banned me from ever doing this with my tongue... but I caught it from her) I DID MY FIRST RUN SINCE MY INJURY!"

WATCH: Davina McCall shares health update from bed

"2 miles… then did @ownyourgoalsdavina with @moniqueeastwood… felt so good… I have built back so gradually 12 weeks!!!! Did physio… rested… I'm glad I waited even tho it was hard because today I felt ready.

She added: "Yesss … @mrsgifletcher it will happen I thought I'd never get back x. A bit of #bigbrother memorabilia in the background."

It turns out that Davina has a brilliant Big Brother reference in her home, with a framed T-shirt hanging up on the living room wall, emblazoned with: "Big Mutha."

Davina was thrilled to be running again

Her fans had a lot of praise for her, as one congratulated: "YES YES YES!!!!!! Bet you feel amazing for it too!"

A second wrote: "Well done I'm currently out of action with an ankle injury it's so disheartening but we'll stay positive can't wait to get back to it."

But others loved the Big Brother reference in her home, as one enthused: "The iconic 'Big Mutha' T-shirt. What would it be these days '______ Mutha'???" and another posted: "I loved you Big Mutha tshirt so much I made my own version when I was pregnant - that was 21 years ago now."

She opened up about a foot injury in November

Back in November, the star shared a video from her bed as explained to her followers how she'd injured herself.

"Hey, I thought I should give a bit of an explanation about my foot, I was out walking the dog yesterday and I thought I'd run down these steps," she revealed. "I think I must have tripped on a root or something, and oh my god it hurts so much. I sort of twisted my foot, anyway I can't flex it upwards!"

She added: "I can do a bit of weight-bearing, I think they think it might be a tiny fracture or a chip off a tiny bone in my foot and some tendons."

Speaking about her recovery, the presenter said: "It's going to be some physio, no cast needed, elevation, a bit of cold, take it easy, no disco dancing for the next couple of weeks."

