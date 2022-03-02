Drew Barrymore reveals stunning kitchen in The Home Edit season 2 trailer – watch video Get Organized with the Home Edit returns to Netflix in April

Drew Barrymore is set to reveal a rare glimpse inside her family home in an upcoming episode of Get Organized with the Home Edit.

The 47-year-old looks blown away by the work of professional organisers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin in the new trailer for season two of the Netflix show, and is so impressed by their work that she gets down on her knees and proclaims: "Oh, thank you!"

It appears that Drew enlisted the duo to tackle organisation in her kitchen, which has bottle green cabinets and marble worktops, with a white herringbone tile splashback.

Promotional images released offer an unrivalled look inside the room, which has open shelving displaying a selection of green mixing bowls and cookware, and a central island with a hardwood worktop.

In the trailer, metal trolleys filled with everything from plates and bowls to kitchen appliances can be seen behind Drew, all of which have been organised to perfection.

The actress isn't the only star to appear in the upcoming series; Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt, Winnie Harlow, Lauren Conrad and Kelsea Ballerini are also set to appear. Danielle Brooks, Tyler Hubbard, Topper Guild and Kevin Hart complete the impressive line-up on the show, which returns on 1 April.

The actress is among a number of stars set to appear in the Netflix show

It is an exciting time for the founders of The Home Edit brand, as it has recently been acquired by Reese Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine, with plans to increase their content and commerce offerings, as well as creating more ways for audiences to engage with the brand.

"After working alongside Clea and Joanna for years and watching them develop their remarkable brand and business, we are thrilled to officially welcome the incredible The Home Edit team to Hello Sunshine," said Reese.

"The Home Edit has connected with audiences in so many meaningful ways through their brilliant content and product offerings. They strive to make everyone’s life easier and more joyful."

