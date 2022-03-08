Oliver Hudson saddens fans with latest social media post featuring career news

Ahad Sanwari
Oliver Hudson left fans feeling saddened with his latest post after sharing that The Cleaning Lady season one was coming to an end
Oliver Hudson has had some pretty big highlights throughout his career, and fans are currently loving him on Fox's hit show The Cleaning Lady.
However, with his latest social media post, Goldie Hawn's son shared an update about the show that left more than a few feeling a little sad.
The actor took to his Instagram on Monday to share the trailer for the first season's penultimate episode, teasing: "Tonight!! Actually right now in certain places!! @cleaningladyfox on @foxtv is on television!!! Second to last episode!! Check it out!!!"
However, many were sad to learn that there would only be one more episode of the show before the season finale and they would have to, at best, wait for a few more months before getting more.
One took to the comments section of Oliver's post to say: "Love this show. I love you in it. Bummer only One episode left for season one there has to be a season two!!!"
Oliver revealed that the first season of his show was nearing its end
Another wrote: "You're my favorite character. Hope there's a Season two," with a third also commenting: "And only one more episode for the season. That's not cool," with one emphatically adding: "Oh no one more episode, it was a good one tonight! What the heck is going to happen !!! Love it Oliver hope there's a Season two."
The show has received relatively positive responses from fans and critics alike, although there is no official word yet on the status of the show and whether it's been renewed for a second season.
While the Nashville star has been sharing several snippets from the show revealing how much fun he has had being part of it, he recently left fans divided with another sneak-peek into his career.
He shared a picture of himself on his social feed in a crisp blue jersey shirt and a pair of glasses and posed to fans the question: "A screen grab from another audition I didn't get.. any guesses?"
The actor teased fans with a peek at his look for a recent audition
Many took to the comments confused with a large range of guesses, including Emma Roberts, who attempted: "Mr Feeny on the reboot of the reboot of Boy Meets World?"
