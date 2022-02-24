Oliver Hudson shares emotional health revelation in candid video as he's inundated with support The actor is part of the famous Hudson-Russell clan

Oliver Hudson has become well-known for his candid social media posts, often funny and silly, but occasionally serious, like his latest share.

The actor and son of Goldie Hawn took to Instagram to post a clip that he'd originally made on 30 June of 2021 where he talked about stopping his medication for anxiety.

"This is a different kind of post for me I guess," he started off by saying. "I went off my Lexapro about three months ago, I was on it for five and a half years for anxiety.

"And it's been really gnarly for me. It's been crushing, debilitating, scary, honestly, scary at times," he added as his voice started to choke.

"But in this moment of time, I feel good, I feel really [expletive] great. And it may be fleeting, in an hour I might be back to where I was. But I'm going to just bathe in normalcy for a moment."

Oliver shared a video from last year detailing his struggles with anxiety

In his caption, Oliver wrote: "So this was June 30th of last year. I was in [the] throes of intense anxiety. There were moments, very few, where I felt normal.

"I was gonna post this then but got nervous that it was too self indulgent and it very well may be but [expletive] it… I just came upon it and thought I'd share.. #seriousoliver."

Many took to the comments section to share their support for the Nashville star, including Lisa Rinna, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kyle Richards.

But no one had as sweet of a word for him as his sister Kate Hudson did, who simply responded to the post with: "I love you Oliver," which had several praising their close bond.

The Hudson-Russell family members have quite a close bond

Many fans reached out in support of Oliver as well, with one writing: "It's not self indulgent it's really helpful," and another also saying: "LOVE LOVE LOVE! I've been taking the last 4 years and I swear by it. It truly has saved me."

