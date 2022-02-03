Kate Hudson disapproves of brother Oliver Hudson's latest style choice The siblings rarely shy away from bantering with one another

Oliver Hudson's latest look is unfortunately not approved by his stylish little sister, Kate Hudson. The actor documented on Instagram "the woes of school drop-off" and one of his accessories really didn't sit right with Kate.

As the star lamented to his Instagram followers in a new video from his car about the trials and tribulations of dropping off and picking his kids up from school, he shielded himself from the sun with a pair of sunglasses that his famous sister deemed very questionable.

"These glasses on you made me throw up in my mouth a little…" commented the Fabletics founder, as hundreds of fans replied in agreement, laughing about Kate's blunt remark to her brother.

Poor Oliver can't seem to catch a break, as the old-school, oversized white Oakley's weren't his only problem.

In the video, he detailed in a deadpan tone of voice the often laborious process of getting his kids to and from school, "confined in a moving box," referring to his car. Oliver has three kids with his wife Erin Bartlett; Wilder, 14, Bodhi, 11, and Rio, eight. The couple married in 2006.

Oliver jokes about struggling with school drop-off and pick-up

"I get nothing," said the actor, telling his followers about when he asks his kids questions about their day and time at school. Though fans may not have been supportive of the sunglass choice, they certainly resonated with this. As he joked about his kids' mumbled responses to his conversational efforts, people wrote in things like: "You are not alone my friend" as well as: "Yup, that's parenthood!"

Oliver with his boys

Oliver said he "tries to engage in some sort of a conversation, but they just stare into space." In response, some wrote advice like playing fun music everyone can sing along to, or alternatively, practicing some reverse psychology and waiting for the kids to speak to him instead.

