Kate and Oliver Hudson announce thrilling news about their podcast

Kate and Oliver Hudson left fans thrilled when they announced a good bit of news on Thursday that concerned their podcast, Sibling Revelry.

Oliver took to his Instagram to share that their joint venture was officially back for another season, sharing a snippet from their latest episode with Ron and Clint Howard.

"The moment you've all been waiting for!!! @siblingrevelry is BACK!! Ron and Clint Howard blessed us with their presence! What a duo.. CHECK IT OUT and get back to me," he captioned his post.

Fans were very excited to see the return of the podcast, with one writing: "Yay!!!! I've been waiting!!! So excited," and another said: "So happy to see you guys back, what took you so long."

A third added: "Yahoo!!! I am so looking forward to listening to this," with one also commenting: "Thanks so much, I enjoy your show Oliver and Kate. Keep up the excellent work with them."

Kate and Oliver announced the return of their podcast

Clint also commented on the post that was made on the show's official Instagram page, saying: "It was absolutely wonderful to be on @siblingrevelry Kate and Oliver thank you for having us on! What a great title and awesome hosts you both are! #thankyou #Howardbrothers."

The podcast centers around the theme of siblings Kate and Oliver linking up and talking to other celebrity siblings about their lives and relationships together, often with comedic undertones.

The podcast marked two years since its inception in November last year with a post featuring compilations of their previous episodes, featuring several celebrities like Matthew McConnaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, and even their mom Goldie Hawn.

The caption read: "Two years ago this week we launched #siblingrevelry!!! Thank you to everyone who listens and shares your stories with us.

The celebrity siblings started the podcast back in November of 2019

"Kate and Oliver will be back in early 2022 with a brand new season, but in the meantime, make sure to catch up on all the episodes. We love hearing from you."

