Ginger Zee posts never-before-seen throwback family photo as she honors someone incredibly special The ABC star got candid about her family life

Ginger Zee is opening up about her childhood for International Women's Day this Tuesday. The meteorologist shared an unbelievable throwback in honor of the special day.

In a heartwarming tribute shared to Instagram Tuesday morning, the ABC star detailed growing up with her late step-mom, Pam, who she has previously talked about in one of her "favorite chapters" of her book, A Little Closer to Home.

The television host was inundated with support following her sweet caption.

Ginger always looks stylish - even when her hair is sopping wet from the rain

Ginger began her caption with: "Step parenting — it's not easy. Thinking about my late step-mom Pam on this #InternationalWomensDay." The photo features a young Ginger with bangs, hugging her blonde and tan step-mom.

She included a photo with an excerpt from her book, in which she compares parts of her childhood to the 1980 movie My Stepmother is an Alien. She says she wondered if Pam was from another planet, explaining that: "The day I met my stepmom, Pam, was the day that sent everything into the next galaxy."

Ginger listed some of her step-mom's best qualities, such as that: "she was a doctor, a mother, a tennis player, a friend, daughter and maker of the best darn cranberry muffins."

The heartfelt tribute and adorable throwback

In honor of International Women's Day, the star acknowledged that: "We never got the time to discuss lack of gender equality but I'm certain she felt it in her education and practice."

Fans flooded her comment section with support and compliments, commenting things like: "A great tribute well said," and: "Just started reading Little Closer To Home last night. Your strength is shown through each page," as well as: "Speaking as a step-mom, this is a beautiful tribute. Thank you for honoring her that way."

An excerpt from the chapter dedicated to Pam

Ginger concluded her endearing tribute with a shoutout to Pam's legacy.

She wrote: "Honoring her memory today and sending love to her little woman and my sis, Bridget."

