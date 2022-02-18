Ginger Zee hailed as an 'inspiration' following emotional message The Good Morning America host was praised by fans

Ginger Zee is consistently a ray of sunshine, which is fitting for a meteorologist, and on Friday she stunned fans with an emotional message sent in by one of her followers.

The message praised the Good Morning America star and revealed that she had inspired them to pursue a career in meteorology and that they were currently in their second year at college to realize that ambition. The message also thanked Ginger for her openness in dealing with her mental health struggles and how that inspired the sender when they were facing their own struggles and feeling like a "burden".

WATCH: Ginger Zee and Robin Roberts have fans in tears with emotional update

The message left the mom-of-two feeling very emotional, as she shared: "You have no idea how many lives you can touch — even when you are in your darkest place. This message gave me such peace this morning and I can't wait to see what this young person can do next…

"Hope you all can be inspired to reach out and tell someone how much they meant to you… spread the love and gratitude this weekend."

Her followers were also touched by the message, and many shared heart emojis and their own admiration for the star, who they also hailed as an "inspiration".

One wrote: "How powerful! Thank you for sharing and being so open about your experience," and a second added: "You really inspire a lot of people in [a] positive way. Keep up the great example."

Ginger was blown away by the fan's message

A third commented: "Bam. That is why as long as you have breath you spread wellness, kindness and tell your story," while a fourth advised: "Save this and read anytime you need to know how much you help and are needed."

The message will no doubt come as a joy to the popular star who had to defend herself last week after she shared a candid photo of her son on a plane.

"Dude next to me on the flight insisted both armrests were his… if he weren't so cute I would have pushed back," she joked in the caption and it appears some of her followers took the comment seriously.

The star is the resident meteorologist at GMA

Some took issue with the snap and suggested Ginger should have corrected her son and explained both armrests weren't his. Other followers then rushed in to defend the star.

"That's love, giving up your armrest!!!" one teased and: "He's so adorable," added another.

A third responded to the negative comments Ginger had received: "Oh my, some people get all up tight over a cute photo…When he gets older he will understand. For now it's all innocent and fun." To that, the star herself replied: "It was meant to be a joke and all in fun."

The star shares two sons with her husband Ben Aaron and they live on the east coast of America.

