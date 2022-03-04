Ginger Zee updates fans with new photo of husband and children as fans react The couple have been married since 2014

Ginger Zee and her husband, Ben Aaron, rarely share photos of their children on social media anymore, so when they took to Instagram with a family snapshot on Thursday, fans were surprised.

The GMA meteorologist shared a photo of the group, including their two young sons, Miles and Adrian, riverside in Baltimore, Maryland.

The foursome were wrapped up and the boys were wearing hats and matching jackets.

They were also both holding a unique cuddly toy, which appeared to be a replica of the floating tourist attraction in the background of the photo.

Ginger explained more in the caption which read: "There is no question we should have a @mrtrashwheel in every city.

"Millions of pounds of trash that comes from the streets, washes into rivers and eventually the ocean — is diverted with this solar & tide driven invention."

Ginger and Ben rarely share photos of their children anymore

Mr. Trash Wheel is a trash interceptor and is described on Wikipedia as being, "a vessel that removes trash from the Jones Falls river as it empties into the Inner Harbor in Baltimore, Maryland."

Ginger revealed that their visit was part of a new project she's working on and added: "Can't wait to share all these adventures soon — we are gearing up for earth month with @natgeo planet possible— taking an eco road trip. More on the adventure in April @localish #NatGeoPlanetPossible."

Her fans immediately began commenting and while they agreed with Ginger's hopes to have more of these important attractions around America, they also couldn't get over seeing her children.

Their boys are growing up fast

Ginger and Ben decided to reduce the amount of exposure they give their social media followers to their children last year.

"We have made an active decision not to share as much," she said during an Instagram Q&A: "Good news. We have two other boys that love to be exploited," making reference to their dogs.

So the fact fans got a glimpse into their family life again, left them delighted.

"So nice to see your whole family," wrote one fan before adding. "I miss seeing your boys and Ben being silly."

Another wrote: "Beautiful familial!! Boys are growing up too fast," and another added: "Can't believe how big they are getting."

