Ginger Zee mourns Ukraine conflict as she reveals conflicted feelings ahead of special project

Ginger Zee revealed to fans that while she was in the midst of some exciting career developments, she couldn't help but feel mixed emotions.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share a snapshot from Tampa, Florida, where she will be undertaking a special project, although the only thing in the back of her mind was the Ukrainian conflict.

With a snapshot of the sun-soaked Tampa Riverwalk, Ginger expressed: "Can't help but feel conflicted as I take in the sunshine before a special project I'm working on this week— knowing the terror happening in Eastern Europe.

"We have donated, prayed…I just wish I could share this sunshine, peace and freedom with them."

Fans in the comments sympathized with her and shared similar feelings, as one wrote: "I feel the same way — guilty that I can't do more than pray and donate."

"There's a particular amount of guilt in our lives as we savor our freedom today… and they cannot. Fortunate to be born and living here, but conflicted. As well…," another added.

Ginger wished for sunshine and freedom for the people of Ukraine

ABC's chief meteorologist, like most others in her profession, has dedicated her time and presence on social media to spread awareness about the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.

She recently also shared a picture of Ukrainian refugees in Poland, and admitted that she "can't fathom this feeling."

The first photograph showed a young mom with her young child, as a second showed people drinking water and dishing out food.

"The world can't fathom it either Ginger. Our hearts are broken for Ukraine. Praying hard this will end soon…and peacefully," commented one fan while others called the scenes "gut wrenching."

The TV personality has shared her sadness for the state of the country

She also recently re-posted a devastating video of the city of Kharkiv being bombed as she wrote: "Human Rights' Watch accusing the Russians of using cluster bombs on Kharkiv. If verified, an attack on civilian areas would be a war crime."

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.

