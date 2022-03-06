Ginger Zee embarks on family adventure with rare photo of husband and children The ABC meteorologist has been a big supporter of sustainable living

Ginger Zee took to social media to reveal that she and her family were embracing a sustainable lifestyle together with her latest project.

The Good Morning America star shared that she took time away from the studio and left New York to take an eco road-trip with her husband Ben Aaron and two sons, Miles and Adrian.

While Ginger and Ben rarely share pictures of their sons on social media nowadays, she did post a beautiful shot of the four in a tent that had been suspended above the ground with the help of ties to nearby trees.

In the sunkissed snap, the four could be seen lounging inside the green set-up and smiling for the camera as Ginger revealed this was part of their sustainable adventure.

In her caption, she wrote: "Gorgeous sunset in an elevated tent… join us for an #ecoroadtrip as we Branch Out for earth month in April — you can come along with our family and see how it works out. @mcckoenigs #NatGeoPlanetPossible."

Ginger shared a rare family picture with her husband and two sons

Fans shared their excitement for the upcoming special and many wished the foursome luck on their trip, with one writing: "Oh!! I can't wait!"

Another said: "Wow, I love your elevated tent, and what a beautiful view!!!! Will think of you and your family having fun camping," and a third also added: "Love the sunset and very cool tent too! Okay, count me in!"

ABC's chief meteorologist shared another rare family snapshot from the start of their trip, setting the scene for their adventure in Baltimore, Maryland.

Standing in front of Mr. Trash Wheel behind them, Ginger explained that they were learning more about living in eco-friendly and sustainable ways with their family trip.

The four were on a sustainable road trip

"Can't wait to share all these adventures soon — we are gearing up for earth month with @natgeo planet possible— taking an eco road trip. More on the adventure in April @localish #NatGeoPlanetPossible," she wrote.

