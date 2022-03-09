Catherine Zeta-Jones supported by fans as she issues emotional message on Ukraine The movie star marked International Women's Day

Catherine Zeta-Jones is not only a Hollywood star, but she's also a noted humanitarian and has been raising the plight of the Ukrainian people.

And during International Women's Day, the Entrapment star used her post to highlight the issues faced by Ukrainian women. She shared three photos, two of refugee women fleeing the country, one of whom camped outside in the dark cradling her young girl, and another escaping on a bus. She also shared a photo of a Ukrainian soldier who wore a hair bobble and earring with the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

"Today, on International Women's Day I honor the brave and the beautiful women of Ukraine," she wrote in an emotional caption.

Fans thanked Catherine for her supportive message, as one said: "Thank you, in honor of the brave women of Ukraine happy Women's Day."

Many posted: "Thank you for your support," while many more shared their thanks as well as yellow and blue heart emojis that represented the flag of Ukraine.

The star has highlighted the plight of the Ukrainian people several times since Russia invaded its neighboring country last month.

Catherine shared the emotional post

During the SAG Awards, she shared a snapshot of husband Michael Douglas on the red carpet – and pointed out a special detail to her fans.

"So proud of my SAG nominated husband," Catherine wrote. "Note the Ukrainian flag colored pocket squares. Keep the people of Ukraine in our prayers. #westandwithukraine."

Her followers quickly showed their support – with a number drawing attention to Michael's ancestry. "Wonderful he honors his father's heritage," one remarked, while a second stated: "I'm proud of Michael. I pray for the people of Ukraine and the refugees in Romania, Poland, and other Countries."

"Keep the whole world in your prayers," a third added. A fourth said: "We didn't see much support for the Ukrainian people tonight, but THIS makes me happy."

