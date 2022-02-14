Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas shower each other with love on Instagram - see the fabulous gift he got her The couple have been married for 22 years

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are proving once more that they are truly couple goals. The stars took to Instagram to share tributes to one another and fans are totally swooning over them.

For Valentine's Day, the couple shared stunning throwback pictures, reminding fans of their long lasting love.

Michael made sure it wasn't just a picture with a sweet tribute that Catherine received on the special day too. She also shared on Instagram the stunning flowers her husband ensured she received as soon as the day started.

Catherine also made sure to not wait too long to express her love for her husband, posting her heartwarming tribute early on Valentine's Day morning. The picture represents the couple's shared love for traveling the world together, as they pose in matching white looks in front of an Indian monument.

Michael and Catherine all glammed up

The No Reservations actress captioned the adorable picture with: "Happy Valentine's Day to my honey! Love you." Fans showered the two with love, commenting: "Beautiful couple," commending them for their "strong relationship" and wishing them a lovely Valentine's Day.

Michael made fans fawn over the couple even more as he posted another image of the two following his wife's.

He wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day to my darling Catherine! I love you always and forever." The photo featured the two all glamorously dressed up, Michael looking dapper in a classic suit while Catherine stunned in a gold sequin dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Catherine's stunning throwback picture of the couple's travels

Fans again inundated the comment section with compliments, writing things like: "You two are couple goals," and "Lovely picture of a lovely couple," as well as, "You guys look fabulous." Catherine returned the love, commenting with a slew of kissing face emojis.

The actress thanked her husband for all the love with another post on Instagram. She shared on her stories a picture of the impressive bouquet of pink roses that Michael gifted her, along with the words: "Thank you hubby!" The massive flower arrangement was accompanied with a card that read "Love gives your heart a home."

