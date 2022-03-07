Catherine Zeta-Jones films in jaw-dropping garden - and it's paradise The actress inadvertently showed off her

Catherine Zeta-Jones wowed her 4 million Instagram followers on Sunday with a jaw-dropping video from her back garden which she shares with husband Michael Douglas – and it looks like paradise.

Wearing a black floral kaftan, the actress spoke to the camera: "I hope you all had a good Sunday. I have a bit of a break from shooting, so I've come to visit my husband which is always nice. Have a great new week ahead everybody. Sending you my best."

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones sends fans a message from jaw-dropping garden

"Hope you all have had a great weekend," she captioned the video.

Fans loved the actress' short clip and they took to the comments section to praise her glamorous look.

"Gorgeous as always," wrote one and: "Catherine dark hair is your colour and you look so amazing," penned another.

The couple have a magical villa in Mallorca

The star's idyllic surroundings were just as beautiful as her, with stunning landscaped grounds and tall palm trees in the background.

Behind Catherine stood a patio table and chairs set – the perfect place for relaxing in the sunshine. The perimeter of the outdoor space appears to be lined with a perfectly manicured hedge, providing a gorgeous view for the family.

A glimpse of a pool can also be seen at the far side of the garden – an A-list feature no celebrity mansion is complete without!

Catherine and Michael also have an impressive New York home

While Catherine didn't specify which country she is in, it looks gloriously warm and sunny and it is well known that the family have a holiday home in sunny Mallorca.

Michael purchased it in 1990 for a cool $3.5million, and it boasts 10 bedrooms and 11,000 square feet of space. The Spanish residence is in S'Estaca and it's a favourite place for the family – no doubt thanks to its stunning views.

They also have a £3.6m property in Westchester County, New York which they share with their children Dylan and Carys.

