Catherine Zeta-Jones showcases perfect Valentine's Day outfit in pink dress with sheer lace The star shared a throwback on Instagram

Need inspiration for a Valentine's Day outfit? Then look no further than Catherine Zeta-Jones!

The mom-of-two took to Instagram this week to share a throwback photo ahead of the romantic holiday. "One week til Valentine's Day," she wrote.

"Reminding you now while you still have time to get the perfect gift [winking face emoji]."

The photo in question was taken at the MTV Movie Awards back in 1999. Catherine opted for a low-cut pink floral dress featuring sheer lace panelling and sequins. She wore her brunette hair down in gorgeous bouncy waves and let her natural beauty shine with just a touch of makeup.

Catherine shared a throwback photo alongside her Valentine's day reminder

Fans went wild for the throwback. "My favourite actress ever!" one told Catherine, while a second simply left a string of love heart emojis. "I think Mr Douglas already got the perfect gift!" a third said of her husband Michael.

Catherine, 52, and Michael, 77, will no doubt have plans for a special Valentine’'s celebration. The Hollywood stars have been married since November 2000, and last year Catherine shared the secret behind their long-lasting romance.

Catherine and husband Michael have been married more than 20 years

"First of all, we have a lot of fun together," she told WSJ magazine. "My husband is 25 years older than me; that's not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn't be normal if there weren't any ups and downs.

"The constant is love and respect. We've never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other's company."

The couple with their two children, Dylan and Carys

The Welsh star continued, "My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we've never had a 9-to-5 job where it's consistent. We're either on or we're off. I'm really working 16 hours a day, or I'm not. He's doing the same, or not.

“So we've had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we've been just us. We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other's space, and our humor is just long-lasting."

