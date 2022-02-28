Catherine Zeta-Jones shares touching post with fans following invasion of Ukraine The Oscar-winner has taken to Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones couldn't have been prouder to see her husband at the SAG Awards. But she also chose to shine a spotlight on bigger issues at hand.

The Welsh actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of Michael Douglas on the red carpet – and pointed out a special detail to her fans.

"So proud of my SAG nominated husband," Catherine wrote. "Note the Ukrainian flag colored pocket squares. Keep the people of Ukraine in our prayers. #westandwithukraine."

Her followers quickly showed their support – with a number drawing attention to Michael's ancestry. "Wonderful he honors his father's heritage," one remarked, while a second stated: "I'm proud of Michael. I pray for the people of Ukraine and the refugees in Romania, Poland, and other Countries."

"Keep the whole world in your prayers," a third added. A fourth said: "We didn't see much support for the Ukrainian people tonight, but THIS makes me happy."

Michael, 77, was nominated at the 2022 SAG Awards for his role in The Kominsky Method, including Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy series. (The trophy ultimately went to Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis.)

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the award ceremony, Michael said of his pocket handkerchief: "This is not for the LA Rams. This is the colour of the Ukrainian flag. If ever there was a time for us to appreciate about what true democracy is, I'm just so proud of what the people in this country have done."

Catherine, 52, and Michael have been married since November 2000, and last year the actress shared the secret behind their long-lasting romance.

"First of all, we have a lot of fun together," she told WSJ magazine. "My husband is 25 years older than me; that's not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn't be normal if there weren't any ups and downs.

"The constant is love and respect. We've never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other's company."

Catherine continued: "My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we've never had a 9-to-5 job where it's consistent. We're either on or we're off. I'm really working 16 hours a day, or I'm not. He's doing the same, or not.

“So we've had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we've been just us. We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other's space, and our humor is just long-lasting."

