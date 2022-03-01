Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates special day with adorable photograph of rarely seen family member The Chicago actress is close with her family

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a family person through and through and is just as proud of her heritage, and she chose to share the best aspects of them both with her latest photograph.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares touching post with fans following invasion of Ukraine

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a heartwarming snapshot of her niece Ava Zeta-Jones for a special Welsh holiday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones wows fans with Thanksgiving decor

On the occasion of St. David's Day, she posted the picture of her niece dressed in full traditional garb as she adorably smiled for the camera and was surrounded with hearts.

Catherine also added a picture of the Welsh flag with a message for her fans as she wrote: "Happy St. David's Day to the Welsh clan."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones divides opinion with glamorous hair photos

The Chicago star enjoys spending time with her family, especially when she's back home in Wales, often sharing snapshots of herself with husband Michael Douglas and kids Carys and Dylan, as well as her rarely seen parents.

Last year, she spent a good amount of time at home with her parents and even took to her social feed to share a clip from a day out with her father David as they visited the Langland Bay Golf Club.

Catherine shared an adorable snapshot of her niece on St. David's Day

"I wanted to show you where I started to play golf," she said, revealing she was in her hometown of Swansea in Wales.

She then panned to reveal the view ahead of her, as they stood on elevated ground overlooking some truly stunning vistas of the water and beach.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones praised by fans after posing up a storm in 'sexy' activewear

MORE: Catherine-Zeta Jones reminisces on iconic look in bittersweet tribute

"Playing golf with my daddy," she adorably added, ending with: "Yeah, life's good babe," as the wind threatened to blow her hat away.

Her dad walked behind her, golf club in hand, ready to begin his shot as Catherine showed off her hometown in a black sweater, a scarf, some gloves, and a white hat.

The actress enjoys spending time connecting with her family and Welsh roots

"Homegirl! With my Daddy! On the golf course, just like back in the day. One difference, my dad can't track my ball for 'Shyte' but I still love him," she captioned the video.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.