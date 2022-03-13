Al Roker inundated with praise as he shares inspiring health update with fans The weatherman is truly motivating

Al Roker is committed to staying in tip-top shape! In his latest morning update as he did his usual morning walk, the Today star revealed just how he does it.

The beloved weatherman always takes fans along on his daily workout, offering them wellness advice and providing health updates to his dedicated followers.

Sunday morning's update was no exception, and the star offered his fans advice on how to stick through a workout when you feel like doing anything but.

Despite the freezing temperatures New Yorkers unexpectedly faced during the weekend, Al still went out for a long walk.

"Oh baby, it is brisk outside," he began his video with, continuing to say that: "But, perfect day to get a little bit of Vitamin D and get some steps in."

The star coined the day as "Take Care of Yourself Sunday," and told followers he hoped they are "having a good one and you get to set up to get ready for the week," as he walked by the river and leafless winter trees towered over him.

He went on to offer his advice on how best to do so.

He revealed that in order to make his very early mornings easier, he makes sure to have "decisions already made" by laying his clothes out the night before and making sure his important health supplements are easily within reach too.

Fans of Al welcomed the advice and commended the star for his dedication to his health, writing comments such as: "Way to go Al!" and: "You are an inspiration," as well as: "I love all of your tips!!! You are a true ray of sunshine."

Al concluded his video with a lovely send off that is sure to make the start of his fans' week great. He said: "Have a great Sunday and I hope you start off the week ready to go, have a good one everybody."

