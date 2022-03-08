Al Roker triggers emotional reaction from fans with challenging social media message The Today show star has been branded an inspiration

Al Roker had an important message for fans when he took to Instagram and updated them on his health and his upset regarding the war in Ukraine.

The much-loved weatherman admitted he was not feeling his best but continued to make his wellness a priority at a time when the angst of the world was weighing on his mind.

He shared a video of himself walking in New York and said that while he was "out of sorts," and a little "under the weather," getting out in nature was helping him.

WATCH: Al Roker encourages fans to 'keep going' in inspiring message

Al captioned the clip: "Sometimes, the best cure for feeling #undertheweather is to get out into the weather. What's happening in#ukraine weighs heavily on us all."

He urged his fans to get out and do the same and try to "shake off" those difficult feelings.

The father-of-three also sent prayers to those in Ukraine and his fans rushed to wish him well too.

Al admitted he was feeling under the weather

"I took a 'I HAVE to walk today' walk. No getting away from it. Too much on my shoulders. I had to move. Thanks, Al, for your inspiration," wrote one, while another added: "I hope you are ok. Feeling better. You are a rock to so many of us," and a third said: "Feel better, Al! These days are very trying."

Al has been hailed as an inspiration by fans who find his uplifting words and dedication to his wellness amazing.

The star recently managed to turn a challenging situation into a positive one when he was stuck at the airport after his flight was delayed.

Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission to get his steps in and fans couldn't have praised him more.

Al and his wife Deborah Roberts are proud parents-of-three

Al shared a video of himself powerwalking around the airport and explained: "Turning #lemonsintolemonade Delayed on my way to @sobewffest to judge the #burgerbash hosted by my pals, @rachaelray and @chefjoseandres BUT, I walked 3 miles in the gorgeous new @terminalblga."

His fans commented: "I love that attitude! Lemons into lemonade. Getting some steps in vs sitting at the gate feeling frustrated. I’m going to try this next time:) Go, Al," and another added: "You're so inspiring."

