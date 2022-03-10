Al Roker shows support for co-star during heartfelt family moment on Today The Today family are incredibly close

Al Roker is a great friend and co-star and has a close bond with the rest of the Today family.

In his latest supportive social media post, the beloved weatherman shared footage of Hoda Kotb being a working mom live on the Fourth Hour of the show.

In the clip, the doting mom was seen reuniting with her daughters Haley and Hope while presenting a segment live from New Orleans, where the programme is currently being aired.

VIDEO: Watch the Today stars as you've never seen them before!

"I got two little ones. These two girls are going to fall in love with the city just as much as I have over the years. So thanks you for welcoming them."

She then asked her daughters as she handed them back to her friend behind the camera: "Are you now ready to go back and hang out?" to which her youngest replied: "I'm not ready!"

"Back to you Jenna," Hoda said as she turned to co-star Jenna Bush Hager, as she tried to comfort her daughters.

Al Roker showed his support for co-star Hoda Kotb during the Today show

Al wrote alongside the clip: "Got home just in time to see @hodakotb on remote in #neworleans live on @hodaandjenna be #everyparent who brings their kids on a #worktrip You love having 'em but there are moments…"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Aww! We've all been there," while another wrote: "She dialled in so well despite the off-camera crying!" A third added: "Love to see moms in action!"

The award-winning journalist loves nothing more than being a mother, and adopted her oldest daughter Haley with Joel just a year after they started dating.

Al and Hoda are great friends as well as co-stars

The former couple announced their separation earlier in the year but have remained good friends and are committed to being the best co-parents to their girls.

Discussing the sad breakup news on the show, Hoda sat next to Jenna as she opened up about the difficult decision she and Joel had made.

Addressing the comments concerning her not wearing her engagement ring, she said: "We had some really prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are an engaged couple.

The pair have worked together for years

"We decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children and as friends."

The star went on to state that nothing in particular had happened, and that Joel is a "great guy" and "a very kind and loving person."

