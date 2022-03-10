Al Roker shares adorable gesture for son Nick and fans are in love The NBC weatherman has three children

Al Roker is gearing up in the best way he can for his son Nick's departure from their family home as he leaves for college.

The Today Show star has been pampering his son and sharing how he does it on social media, including with a recent bit of culinary ingenuity that warmed fans' hearts.

The TV journalist took to his Instagram to share a clip of himself making his own version of a McGriddle sandwich for Nick's breakfast.

He showed off what his equipment looked like before panning over to the delicious finished product, saying: "This morning I decided to try my hand at my own version of McGriddle for Nick."

He even listed the ingredients, saying he'd used bacon, eggs, and cheese, sandwiching them between flapjacks, and it looked incredible.

Many fans took to the comments section of his post to share how loving of a gesture they thought it was and deemed Al quite the inspirational dad.

Al prepared his own version of a McGriddle for Nick

One wrote: "I want to be Nick!!" with another saying: "Made with Love! Such a dedicated father," and a third added: "You are an awesome Dad, Al Roker!!"

Many simply shared heart emojis and remarked upon how good the sandwich looked, with one of his followers commenting: "Next time I go to order a McGriddle I'm going to ask for it ‘Roker style’ (and empty my wallet)!" Even co-star Savannah Guthrie couldn't resist chiming in with a "Yummmmmmm."

It's an exciting time for Nick, Al's son with wife Deborah Roberts, who will soon be heading off to college after being accepted at the end of last year.

The news is all the more special since Nick, who is the youngest of Al's three children, is "somewhere on the (autism) spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive," the popular NBC weatherman previously told Guideposts magazine.

At the time Al added: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

Nick is due to leave for college soon

"Do I get frustrated with my son sometimes? You bet," he shared. "But then I remember my dad, how understanding he was. And Deborah reminds me that I have to show my son not only that I love him but that I like him as well. More than that, I admire him."



