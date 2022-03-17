Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis gives Giovanni Pernice the ultimate transformation

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are continuing to delight their fans with their behind-the-scenes antics as they prepare for their special one-off performance on Friday.

Taking to Instagram to share some fun videos from their hair and makeup room, the 27-year-old actress - who won Strictly Come Dancing - was seen ruffling Giovanni's hair whilst attempting to give him a mini makeover.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis gives Giovanni Pernice the ultimate hair transformation

"Oh my god, your hair's so strong," she remarked as she gave him a middle parting. "It's just popped back in place. Look, it just popped back." Rose then brushed the professional dancer's hair forward to give him a fringe. "The boyband from the nineties," she joked.

The ballroom champions are reuniting in the Comic Relief studio on Friday 18 March to perform their waltz to Ellie Goulding's How Long Will I Love You from the semi-finals.

Strictly viewers will no doubt be delighted to see the EastEnders star back on the dance floor. After winning the competition last year, Rose and Giovanni then went on the nationwide tour and won almost every night.

When their work together came to an end, Rose, 27, paid an emotional tribute to her 31-year-old partner. "Six months ago, I didn't have a clue what I signed up for and to be honest I was terrified," she said. "Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life changing experience it has been.

Rose made Strictly history when she lifted the glitterball last year

"@giovannipernice , I am so grateful that you were part of my strictly journey. Thank you for telling my story and showing everyone who I am. Our friendship is so special and lasting for sure. Thank you to everyone who supported us, it has blown me away, you are the reason we got this far and made such an impact not just from dancing. Without you all, it would not have been possible."

She added: "Now I am home, in my safe space with some calmness after the whirlwind that was strictly. I feel myself heading off to new adventures and I can't wait to see what happens next. But I will never forget everything that strictly has given me. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

