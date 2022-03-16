Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis leaves Giovanni Pernice 'unimpressed' after surprise reunion

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have reunited again ahead of their Comic Relief performance this week. However, the actress - who made Strictly history by being the first deaf person to win the show - has already irked her professional dance partner.

Taking to his Instagram Stories to share their backstage antics, Giovanni teased fans by revealing: "Wait and see. I am on my way to something very special."

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice enjoy surprise reunion

He then pans his camera to show him reuniting with Rose, who was seen happily waving. Rose then remarked: "I have forgotten how to dance… I forgot everything."

In jest, Giovanni said: "Okay, bye! See you later... bye," before jokingly walking off. The soap star also shared the video clips on her page, writing on Instagram: "So nice to be reunited again!! But I didn't forget my shoes..."

The ballroom champions are reuniting in the Comic Relief studio on Friday 18 March to perform their waltz to Ellie Goulding's How Long Will I Love You from the semi-finals.

Rose made Strictly history when she lifted the glitterball last year

Strictly viewers will no doubt be delighted to see the EastEnders star back on the dance floor. After winning the competition last year, Rose and Giovanni then went on the nationwide tour and won almost every night.

When their work together came to an end, Rose, 27, paid an emotional tribute to her 31-year-old partner. "Six months ago, I didn't have a clue what I signed up for and to be honest I was terrified," she said. "Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life changing experience it has been.

"@giovannipernice , I am so grateful that you were part of my strictly journey. Thank you for telling my story and showing everyone who I am. Our friendship is so special and lasting for sure. Thank you to everyone who supported us, it has blown me away, you are the reason we got this far and made such an impact not just from dancing. Without you all, it would not have been possible."

She added: "Now I am home, in my safe space with some calmness after the whirlwind that was strictly. I feel myself heading off to new adventures and I can't wait to see what happens next. But I will never forget everything that strictly has given me. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

