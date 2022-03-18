9-1-1 Lone Star's Rob Lowe's sons share incredible throwback pictures to celebrate actor's birthday

9-1-1 Lone Star's Rob Lowe has celebrated his birthday - and his son Johnny shared an incredible throwback snap to the early 1990s. "

Happy birthday to this 2016 People’s Choice Award nominee, my pops. What a man, what a father, what a career. LOVE YOU!" John Owen captioned the post which saw him as a baby being held by a young Rob with both pulling shocked faces at the camera.

WATCH: 9-1-1 and Lone Star crossover trailer

In a second snap, taken more recently, the two are posing with their arms flexed.

"Still my best nomination yet," joked Rob as brother Matthew quipped: "Really wouldn’t be a Johnny Lowe post without a workout pic huh."

Youngest son Matthew also paid tribute, sharing a snap of the two skiing and captioning it: "Happy Birthday to one of the best to ever do it!

"Truly an expert on all things and one of my best friends, I love you."

John Owen shared the throeback picture

The brothers have long been vocal of the love for their father, praising his ability to go through the "turbulence" of his 20s and to "come out a family man, a really, really good father, a really, really strong husband, and just a fun, kind guy to be around, that's the day-to-day example he set".

"He never gave up on me," John Owen told People earlier in 2022.

"I have a little over three and a half years [of sobriety] now, but when I took my first-year chip, he and I spoke at a [12-step] meeting in front of 200 people. And it was one of the most profound experiences of my life."

